Team USA Goalie Jeremy Swayman’s Ugly Mistake vs. Denmark Might Not Have Been His Fault

Team USA found itself in rather unfamiliar territory during its second preliminary round game of the Milan Cortina Olympics. After one period, the U.S. trailed Denmark, 2–1, the first time any U.S. hockey team, mens or women’s, ended a period trailing during the Winter Olympics.

Denmark’s second goal was a true shocker, as Nicholas B. Jensen caught U.S. goalie Jeremy Swayman off guard with a shot from center ice. The unexpected goal gave the Danes their second lead of the game, but some fans think that the side boards at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena played a role in the goal.

Along the boards by the benches is a black sign with the Olympic logo. Replays show that sign may have impeded Swayman’s ability to track the puck, which blended in with the boards as it traveled toward the net before sneaking past Swayman.

Swayman’s view of the puck on that Denmark goal 👀



Did the black boards throw him off? ⬛️ pic.twitter.com/lhK2ZPmyvD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 14, 2026

It’s not hard to envision how the black board could have impacted Swayman’s ability to follow the puck, though that will do little to change what transpired on the ice. Still, it’s a goal that Swayman would stop 99 times out of 100, so it’s certainly possible that the boards did him dirty and impacted his ability to make the routine save.

Here’s another look at the goal in real time:

At the end of the day, it’s a save that simply must be made. But it’s certainly possible that the black boards came to the benefit of the Danes and helped them take a 2–1 lead in the first period.

