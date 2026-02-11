Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates Win Silver Medal in Ice Dance

The dynamic and married duo of Madison Chock and Evan Bates are officially three-time Olympic medalists thanks to their silver medal finish in the ice dance event on Wednesday at the Milan Cortina Games.

France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron ended up capturing the gold medal with a grand total of 225.82 from their combined performance in the rhythm and ice dance routines. Their ice dance routine was scored 135.64. Chock and Bates scored 134.67 on the free dance on Wednesday, bringing their grand total to 224.39. Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier earned the bronze medal with a score of 217.74.

Heading into Wednesday’s free dance event, Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron led from rhythm dance with a score of 90.18, with Chock and Bates in second by less than half a point at 89.72. Gilles and Poirier were in third with a score of 86.18. So, the podium’s placement remained the same from the rhythm dance competition.

Chock and Bates already won a gold medal at this year’s Winter Olympics after taking place in the team event over the weekend. Team USA won over Japan and Italy, respectfully. They were also part of the gold medal winning team in 2022.

There were two other Team USA duos competing on Wednesday as Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik finished fifth with a score of 206.72, while Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko finished 11th with a score of 197.62. It was both of these team’s Olympic debuts.

Final ice dancing standings

Gold medal: Laurence Fournier Beaudry/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) - 225.822.

Silver medal: Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) - 224.393.

Bronze medal: Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN) - 217.74

