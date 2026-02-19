U.S. Men's Curling Team Officially Eliminated After Dropping Final Three Games

The United States men's curling team entered Thursday with a razor-thin chance of advancing into the semifinals but their inability to take care of business proved to be too much as they were officially eliminated by virtue of a Norway victory over Canada. After posting a 4-5 record in round robin at the Milan Cortina Games, Team USA was forced to root for chaos in the form of Italy and Norway to drop their final matches. The Italians did their part by falling to Switzerland, but Norway's win officially erased any hope for the Americans to sneak into the knockout round.

Great Britain was able to secure the final spot in the semifinals by authoring a 9-2 rout over the U.S. on Wednesday. They'll join Switzerland, Canada and Norway a the event continues today.

It will go down as a disappointing showing for the U.S. as they were able to rebound from losing two of their first three matches by posting three straight wins only to drop their final three contests and move out of contention. It's the second Olympics in a row that the team has gone without a medal following its gold medal triumph in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

Men's Curling Semifinal Schedule

Thursday, 1:05 p.m. ET: Great Britain vs. Switzerland

Thursday, 1:05 p.m. ET: Norway vs. Canada

