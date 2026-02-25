U.S. Men's Hockey Player Says Team 'Should've Reacted Differently' to Trump’s Joke

Jeremy Swayman, a member of the Team USA men's hockey team and a goalie for the Boston Bruins, has admitted that the team "should've reacted differently" to a joke President Donald Trump made on a phone call following the gold medal match.

As Team USA celebrated their overtime win vs. Canada on Sunday morning, FBI director Kash Patel, who was partying with the boys in the locker room, got the group on the phone with the president. After discussing the victory, Trump then invited the team to attend his State of the Union address on Tuesday, adding that he'd "have to" invite the women's team, as well, lest he get "impeached." The locker room, at that point, erupted in raucous laughter.

Soon, video of the moment went viral. Angered onlookers interpreted Trump's joke and the team's resultant reaction as an insult to the women's team, who also won gold in Milan.

Many members of the men's group have since doubled down on their support for their female counterparts. On Wednesday, however, Swayman took it a touch further.

"We should've reacted differently," the goalie said. "We know that we are so excited for the women's team. We have so much respect for the women's team. To share that gold medal with them is something that we're forever grateful for. Now that we're home, we get to share that together forever, and see the incredible support that we have from the USA and share in this incredible gold medal."

Watch that answer below:

Jeremy Swayman: “We should’ve reacted differently” to President Trump’s comment about the women’s team.



“We know that we are so excited for the women’s team. We have so much respect for the women’s team. To share that gold medal with them is something we’re forever grateful for” pic.twitter.com/YJwPmFSb1z — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) February 25, 2026

Jack Hughes, the New Jersey Devils center responsible for hitting the golden goal over the weekend, told ESPN on Tuesday that the men's bond with the women's team is incredibly strong.

"Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Olympic Village, I think we are so tight with their group," he said. "After we won the gold medal, we were in the cafeteria at 3:30 a.m. in the morning with them. We go from there, pack our bags and we're on the bus.

"People are so negative about things. I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them. The same way we feel about them, they feel about us."

Also on Wednesday, women's hockey star Hilary Knight described the men and women's relationship as one of true "support and respect."

"I think that's being overshadowed by sort of a quick lapse," she told SportsCenter. "I think the guys were in a tough spot, so it's a shame that this storyline and narrative is blowing up and overshadowing that connection, genuine interest in one another and cheering one another on."

She added, however, that "I think this is a really good learning point to really focus on how we talk about women ... Women aren't less than. Our achievements shouldn't be overshadowed by anything else other than how great they are."

Trump invited the women's team to his SOTU, though the group ultimately declined, citing scheduling conflicts. The majority of the men's team did attend, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his 41 saves during the game.

More on Sports Illustrated