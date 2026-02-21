USA vs. Canada: Three Bold Predictions for Gold Medal Game at 2026 Winter Olympics

It all comes down to this.

After semifinal wins over Finland and Slovakia, respectively, Team USA and Team Canada are set for a gold medal showdown at the 2026 Winter Olympics. It marks the first time the rivals will meet in the Games’ final since Vancouver 2010.

Puck drop is set for Sunday morning at 8:10 a.m. ET from Milano Santagiulia Arena, with men’s hockey supremacy on the line.

Here are three bold predictions for the gold medal bout:

Connor McDavid will be held pointless

Connor McDavid has been a force for Team Canada throughout the Olympics. | Erick W. Rasco / Sports Illustrate

Team Canada star Connor McDavid has been dominant throughout the 2026 Games, tallying 13 total points throughout the first games—an Olympic record. On Sunday morning, however, I see that streak coming to an end.

I know some will hate to hear it, but McDavid has failed to show up throughout his career when it matters most. The 29-year-old has taken the Oilers to two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and lost both—and miss me with his layup game-winner in the 4 Nations Face-Off, I could've netted that goal.

That’s why, on Sunday morning, I’m predicting Team USA’s defense to hold McDavid pointless for the first time this Olympics.

Both Tkachuk brothers will score a goal

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk are the United States’ first-line forwards. | Erick W. Rasco / Sports Illustrated

While the Tkachuk brothers are among the many faces of the United States men's hockey team, the elder—Matthew—has yet to find the back of the net at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Despite firing off a respectable 13 shots, registering a + 5 plus-minus, and tallying six assists over five games, the Panthers forward has been snake-bitten—even as 13 other Americans have lit the lamp. I’m predicting that’ll change on Sunday morning.

Look for both Matthew and little bro Brady to score goals against team Canada in the gold medal game.

The United States will win its first men’s hockey gold medal since 1980

The United States has a chance at the gold medal. | Erick W. Rasco / Sports Illustrated.

FREE BIRD!

That’s right, the time has come.

Exactly 46 years to the day of the Miracle on Ice, I’m predicting that the United States will come out victorious over Team Canada on Sunday morning and in turn, capture their first gold medal since 1980.

The momentum is on the States’ side here. Not only is goalie Connor Hellebuyck playing outrageously between the pipes—allowing an Olympics-low 1.23 goals per game—but the U.S. has dominated all but one contest over the last two weeks. Canada, meanwhile, needed back-to-back one-goal wins over Czechia and Finland just to get here. There are levels to this.

That’s why I’m going with Team USA to defeat Canada, albeit in a tight one, 3–2 on Sunday morning as the Americans will stand alone atop of the men’s hockey world for the first time in nearly a half-century.

