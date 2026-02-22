USA Men's Hockey Team Parades Johnny Gaudreau's Jersey After Winning Gold Medal

When the United States won its first men’s ice hockey gold medal in 46 years, who was not there was as important as who was.

Left wing Johnny Gaudreau was one of American hockey’s brightest lights, and a world medalist (bronze in Denmark in 2018) as well as a world junior gold medalist (in Russia in 2013). Johnny and his brother Matthew died when they were hit by a drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey in August 2024. USA Hockey made Johnny’s memory a cause célèbre ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

On Sunday, when center Jack Hughes won gold 2–1 for the United States at 1:41 of overtime, several Americans poignantly carried Gaudreau’s jersey onto the ice as they celebrated their victory. Later, after the medal ceremony, member of the team invited the Gaudreau’s children onto the ice to celebrate.

Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny’s widow, has been in attendance at the Olympics, and she was in the building Sunday along with Johnny’s parents.

In the NHL, Johnny played nine years with the Flames and two years with the Blue Jackets. He scored 243 goals and recorded 500 assists in the league, garnering All-Star honors with Calgary in 2022.

