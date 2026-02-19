When Is Team USA Skating Today? Times for Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito

One of the most anticpated events of the 2026 Winter Olympics has very nearly arrived.

On Thursday afternoon, Team USA's Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito, and Amber Glenn will take the ice for their chance at a place on the Olympic podium.

Heading into the event, Liu has the best chance of the three to medal after finishing third in the short program on Tuesday. Levito finished in eighth, while Glenn shockingly fell to 13th after bailing on a jump in her routine.

The full event will begin at 1 p.m. ET, but Team USA won't take the ice until much later. Here's a look at those individual performance times for each skater:

Team USA performance times for women's free skate:

Name Time Short Program Score Amber Glenn 2:44 p.m. ET 67.39 (13th) Isabeau Levito 3:44 p.m. ET 70.84 (8th) Alysa Liu 4:34 p.m. ET 76.59 (3rd)

How can I watch Team USA in the women's free skate?

The women's free skate event will begin at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the broadcast on NBC, or log into Peacock for the venue live feed.

If you miss the program at 1 p.m., never fear—you'll be able to watch it again in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The free skate competition will also be re-broadcast in full on Friday, February 20, at 2 a.m. ET on USA Network.

