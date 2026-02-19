The final figure skating event of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics will take place on Thursday as the women skaters compete in the free skate program.

Team USA's Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn will all compete for a chance to medal to end the 20-year drought of no American female figure skaters medaling in individual events. Team USA already won the gold medal in the team event to kick off the Winter Olympics.

Liu heads into Thursday’s event with the best chance to medal as she sits in third with a score of 76.59. Levito finished eighth with a score of 70.84, while Glenn sits in 13th with a score of 67.39 following her devastating routine on Tuesday. Japan’s Ami Nakai (78.71) and Kaori Sakamoto (77.23) entered the day in the top two spots

