Storm vs. Dream WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Aug. 16 (Storm Defense Has Edge)
The Atlanta Dream are three games out of a playoff spot entering the second half of the 2024 WNBA season, and they’ll look to turn things around on Friday against the Seattle Storm.
Seattle is a contender for the title this season, starting 17-8 and holding the No. 4 seed in the W through 25 games.
The Storm have done most of their damage at home, going 11-3 straight up, but they come into this one as a road favorite against Rhyne Howard and company.
Who has the edge in the first game for these teams since the Olympic break?
Let’s examine the latest odds, players to watch and prediction for Storm vs. Dream.
Storm vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm -7 (-112)
- Dream +7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Storm: -298
- Dream: +240
Total
- 159 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Storm record: 17-8
- Dream record: 7-17
Storm vs. Dream Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – day-to-day
- Lorela Cubaj – day-to-day
Storm vs. Dream Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: If the Storm want to truly compete for a title, Jewell Loyd has to be more efficient in the second half of the season. Loyd shot just 36.2 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from 3 in her first 25 games. While she still averaged 20.1 points per game, it could be more if she gets those percentages up.
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: Howard won a bronze medal with Team USA in the 3x3 basketball competition at the Olympics, and now she’ll look to lead the Dream into the playoffs with a strong finish to the 2024 season. Howard missed some time with an injury this season, but she still is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Storm vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Atlanta has struggled to cover the spread at home all season, going 3-8 ATS, and I don’t think this is a good matchup for it.
The Storm are one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA, ranking No. 3 in defensive rating while the Dream are dead last in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
For a poor shooting team, the Dream don’t defend extremely well, ranking seventh in defensive rating – leading to the No. 10 net rating in the W.
That’s not going to get it done against the Storm, who still have room for improvement if Loyd starts shooting better.
I’ll lay the points with the Storm, who are 6-5 ATS on the road this season.
Pick: Storm -7 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.