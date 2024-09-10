WNBA Finals MVP Odds Released (Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson Favored)
The WNBA playoffs are approaching, and oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have released a new futures market as a result… the WNBA Finals MVP odds!
This is a tough market to bet right now, as we still don’t know the exact matchups that we’ll see in the playoffs, but it does give us some insight into who oddsmakers expect to reach the Finals in 2024.
In the opening odds, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is the favorite, which makes sense since the Liberty have been far and away the best team in the WNBA this season.
Here’s a full overview of the odds in this market:
WNBA Finals MVP Odds for 2024 Season
- Breanna Stewart: +320
- A’ja Wilson: +470
- Napheesa Collier: +550
- Sabrina Ionescu: +600
- Jonquel Jones: +1000
- Alyssa Thomas: +1500
- DeWanna Bonner: +2000
- Caitlin Clark: +2300
- Jewell Loyd: +2600
- Kayla McBride: +2900
- Brionna Jones: +2900
- Nneka Ogwumike: +4500
- Chelsea Gray: +6000
- Kelsey Plum: +6000
- Jackie Young: +6000
Liberty Stars Headline WNBA Finals MVP Odds
Breanna Stewart (+320), Sabrina Ionescu (+600) and Jonquel Jones (+1000) are all in the top five in the odds to win the WNBA Finals MVP, a sign that oddsmakers expect the Liberty to win the title this season.
Ionescu is averaging the most points per game for her career in 2024, but Stewie is still getting the nod from oddsmakers in this market. If the Liberty make the Finals, especially if they beat the Aces on their way there, all three of these players will be at much shorter odds in this market.
A’ja Wilson Clear Favorite to Win WNBA Finals MVP from Aces
Speaking of the Aces, the regular season MVP favorite – A’ja Wilson – is the clear-cut favorite amongst her teammates to win WNBA Finals MVP.
Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young are all back at +6000 while Wilson is No. 2 in the odds at +470.
The current No. 4 seed, Las Vegas is on a collision course to play the Liberty in the second round of the playoffs. If that happens, the winner should end up with the WNBA Finals MVP favorite.
Caitlin Clark Has Intriguing WNBA Finals MVP Odds
The Indiana Fever are looking like they’ll be the No. 6 seed in the WNBA standings, setting up a first-round matchup with either the Minnesota Lynx or Connecticut Sun – barring an unforeseen finish to the regular season.
Caitlin Clark has been terrific in her rookie season, sitting in the top five in the MVP odds, and she’s +2300 to win WNBA Finals MVP.
Clark’s price is interesting since she’s the only player on a team that currently holds a seed lower than No. 4 priced inside +2500. She and Jewell Loyd are the only players not currently holding a higher seed in the first round priced at shorter than +4500 odds as well.
While winning a title may be unlikely this season, Clark should find herself in the mix in this market for years to come.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.