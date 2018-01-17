The Atlanta Dream's Layshia Clarendon filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the regents of the University of California, alleging she was sexually assaulted by a Cal-Berkley athletic department employee.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Kate Fagan.

Clarendon alleges that Mohamed Muqtar, assistant athletic director for student services, assaulted her during her freshman year at school. She played at Cal from 2009-2013. In the ESPN article, Clarendon said Muqtar invited her to his apartment, following her to the bathroom and assaulting her.

The WNBA All-Star guard posted about the news on Twitter, saying her biggest hope is that Muqtar "never does this to anyone else."

Regarding the news today: I want the shame to not be my own anymore, because it's not my shame to carry, but it's something that I've had to carry. It's a horrible thing to live in silence, to carry that pain and that weight and the guilt. https://t.co/Ah5RjNOY29 — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) January 17, 2018

My biggest hope is that he never does this to anyone else. That no one else has to suffer under his hand, or him violating their bodies again. That this would be the end of him assaulting people. #TimesUp — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) January 17, 2018

It feels there is a big level of responsibility there for me, to make sure this doesn't continue. And he doesn't continue to harm other people. — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) January 17, 2018

In April, Clarendon penned an essay about sexual assault for Mic.com, opening with the line, "I am a sexual assault survivor."

ESPN reported a second former athlete and a former Cal instructor had said Muqtar engaged in repeated inappropriate behavior.

Read the full ESPN article here.