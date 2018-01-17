Layshia Clarendon Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault While Attending Cal

The Atlanta Dream's Layshia Clarendon filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the regents of the University of California, alleging she was sexually assaulted by a Cal-Berkley athletic department employee.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 17, 2018

The news was first reported by ESPN's Kate Fagan. 

Clarendon alleges that Mohamed Muqtar, assistant athletic director for student services, assaulted her during her freshman year at school. She played at Cal from 2009-2013. In the ESPN article, Clarendon said Muqtar invited her to his apartment, following her to the bathroom and assaulting her. 

The WNBA All-Star guard posted about the news on Twitter, saying her biggest hope is that Muqtar "never does this to anyone else."

In April, Clarendon penned an essay about sexual assault for Mic.com, opening with the line, "I am a sexual assault survivor."

ESPN reported a second former athlete and a former Cal instructor had said Muqtar engaged in repeated inappropriate behavior. 

Read the full ESPN article here

