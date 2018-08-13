Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen will retire at the end of this upcoming season, the team announced Monday.

Whalen has played for 15 seasons, all with the Lynx.

She has won four WNBA titles, made six All-Star teams and has more wins than other player in WNBA history. Whalen also has won two gold medals playing for USA Basketball in the Olympics.

“I would like to announce that after 15 seasons in the WNBA I am going to retire after the 2018 season,” Whalen said. “I would like to thank the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun, and the Minnesota Lynx for believing in me all of these years. I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball career and wish my Lynx coaches and teammates all of the best in the future.”

• FROM THE MAG: Lindsay Whalen adjusts to life as college coach, pro player

Whalen will take over the University of Minnesota women's basketball team in the fall.

“Throughout her 15-year WNBA career she has represented the state of Minnesota with class and dignity and thrilled fans ever since she stepped onto the floor at the University of Minnesota. Lindsay is Minnesota women’s basketball and we congratulate her on an amazing WNBA career and look forward to following her in her next endeavor," Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor said.

Whalen has averafged 11.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in her 15 seasons.