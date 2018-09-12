Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 30 points as the Seattle Storm topped the Washington Mystics 98-82 in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals Wednesday night to capture the third championship in franchise history. Stewart drained all four of her three-point attempts in the first half to build Seattle's insurmountable lead.

Natasha Howard chipped in 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Storm as Seattle point guard Sue Bird contributed a double-double of her own with 10 points and 10 assists.

Stewart was named Finals MVP.