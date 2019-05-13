Report: Aces to Acquire All-Star Liz Cambage in Trade With Wings

Cambage finished second in the 2018 MVP race behind Seattle's Breanna Stewart. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 13, 2019

The Aces are "finalizing a trade" to acquire All-Star center Liz Cambage from the Wings, according to SB Nation's Brady Klopfer. The Wings will reportedly receive guard Moriah Jefferson and forward Isabelle Harrison as well as a draft pick. 

Cambage finished second in the WNBA MVP voting in 2018 behind the Storm's Breanna Stewart. The 6'8" Australian averaged 23 points and 9.7 rebounds per game en route to her second All-Star appearance in three seasons.

If the trade goes through, it will give the Aces one of the most dominant frontcourts in the league. 

Selected with the No. 2 pick in 2011 by Tulsa, Cambage played two seasons with the Shock before two seasons in China and one in Australia. 2018 was her first year with Dallas. 

The Aces finished ninth in the league last year at 14–20. They have not won a playoff series since 2008. 

 

