Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner says the only reason she is playing in the WNBA is the love she has for her team.

Griner, who leads the league in scoring, adds that she is tired of being disciplined by the league when she is trying to protect herself.

Griner was ejected along with five others during a near brawl during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Wings. Griner was hit by Dallas rookie Kristine Anigwe and then chased her down the court while others tried to restrain her.

"I'm not doing it for the money because we don't make enough and they want to fine me for every little thing," Griner said to the Arizona Republic. "I'm getting techs for protecting myself in games and flagrants because they always only see me. They never see anything beforehand. I'm basically not getting paid this summer already (due to fines)."

The 28-year-old Griner is one of the league's highest paid players, but she also supplements her income by playing for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg after the WNBA season.

The WNBA is expected to hand down its punishment soon in the aftermath of Sunday's game.

"How they handle this will determine a lot about the future," Griner said. "Because how can I fight for some league that doesn't even want to protect their players?

"They better hope our coaches and GM (Jim Pitman) don't go anywhere and DB (DeWanna Bonner) plays here forever. Because I'll be done in a heartbeat if I was anywhere else."

Griner, a six-time WNBA All-Star, is in the final season of her contract with the Mercury.