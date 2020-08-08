Mercury PG Diana Taurasi Suffers Hip Injury vs. Storm

Phoenix Mercury point guard Diana Taurasi exited Saturday's game against the Seattle Storm with an apparent hip injury, per ESPN's Mechelle Voepel. Seattle won the game, 74-68.

Mercury coach Sandy Brondello described the injury as a muscle issue in her hip, and said Taurasi would undergo an evaluation.

"Let's just pray it's not too bad, and she'll be on court again in a few days," Brondello said. "Until we know more, we'll stay positive."

Taurasi suffered the injury during the fourth quarter after colliding with Seattle's Breanna Stewart. She immediately pulled up and began limping before leaving the court with assistance.

Taurasi, 38, missed most of last season with back and hamstring issues. She had been averaging 17.3 points and six assists per game through six games prior to Saturday. Taurasi's latest injury does not appear to be related to her pervious back issues.

"They're not saying it's her back," Brondello said about the Mercury's medical staff. "They're saying it's a muscle. It's not structural, put it that way. So that's good."