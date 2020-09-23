Storm Win Game 1 of WNBA Semifinals on Alysha Clark Buzzer-Beater

Seattle Storm guard Alysha Clark finished a putback layup at the buzzer of Tuesday's WNBA semifinals matchup with the Minnesota Lynx to give the Storm a 88-86 Game 1 victory.

Tuesday's contest opened the series after multiple inconclusive COVID-19 tests from members of the Storm led to the postponement of Game 1, which was previously set for Sunday.

Seattle led by five points at halftime and nine points after three quarters. But an 11-2 Lynx run early in the fourth quarter cut into the Storm's deficit to just a point. A three-pointer by 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year Napheesa Collier with just over four minutes to play gave the Lynx a one-point lead, its first of the second half.

The teams would trade baskets for much of the ensuing minutes before a layup by Collier with 14.8 seconds to play in the game evened the score at 86. On the Storm's final offensive possession of the game, Seattle guard Sami Whitcomb missed her initial field goal attempt, but Clark corralled the miss and gave her team a buzzer beating victory.

Five players in all scored in double-digits for the Storm, including 25 points from Jewell Lloyd and 21 points and 10 rebounds from 2018 league MVP Breanna Stewart. Collier led the Lynx with 25 point while Odyssey Sims added 19 points in the loss.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.