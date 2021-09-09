Elena Delle Donne's Status Uncertain for Rest of Season

September 9, 2021
Publish date:

Elena Delle Donne's Status Uncertain vs. Dream, Remainder of 2021 Season Due to Nerve Pain

Author:

Mystics star guard and forward Elena Delle Donne will not play against the Dream on Friday and her status remains uncertain for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Washington head coach Mike Thibault told reporters on Thursday that the two-time WNBA MVP is dealing with nerve pain resulting from her back injury.

"She is probably not going to play all weekend and I am not sure about the rest of the year, I don't know yet," Thibault said.

Delle Donne, who turned 32 on Sunday, has not played in a game in 14 days, missing the Mystics' last four after returning to the court on Aug. 22 for the first time in nearly two years.

The Mystics star recuperated from multiple back surgeries and opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the league denied her medical exemption.

In her three-game return, Delle Donne averaged 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.

The Mystics (10-18) are coming off a 105-71 loss to the Storm on Tuesday and sit a half-game behind the Liberty (11-18) for the eighth spot in the WNBA playoff race. 

