Sky Poised for Championship After Convincing Game 3 Rout

October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sky Poised to Finish Off WNBA Finals After Blowout Game 3 Victory

Chicago's swarming defense and plethora of offensive weapons were far too much for Phoenix to handle in Game 3. It may be enough to close out this series in a hurry.
Author:

CHICAGO – How ugly was Game 3 of the WNBA Finals for the Phoenix Mercury?

“It was ugly as hell,” guard Skylar Diggins-Smith said.

Come on. You can do better. More descriptive.

“They kicked our ass,” Diggins-Smith said.

Keep going.

“You just gotta flush that one,” Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said.

That sounds like a good plan. But what if they look down in Game 4 and … well … Game 3 is still stuck in the bowl and the water is filling up to the rim? Hey, we’ve all been there.

The Chicago Sky are one win from their first championship. They can get it here Sunday afternoon before an arena full of Chicagoans smart enough not to watch the Bears play the Packers. It is possible that the Mercury, a proud and talented team, will find a way to win Game 4 and force a deciding game in Phoenix. It feels equally likely that the halftime entertainment for Game 4 will be the Sky’s championship parade.

The final score here was Chicago 86, Phoenix 50. It was exactly that close, and nothing about it felt fluky. Chicago swarms on defense and moves symphonically on offense. These two teams have played three WNBA Finals games but only one meaningful second half. Phoenix managed to win Game 2 in overtime, but the other two games were Chicago blowouts.

“Today, honestly, nothing worked,” Phoenix star Diana Taurasi said. “Inside, outside—they just took us out of everything we wanted to run.”

Taurasi, who produced some classic Taurasi magic in Game 2, spent Game 3 looking like she was trying to light a wet match. She fired up wide-open threes and missed. She rebounded her own miss, drove for a layup and missed. She briefly tried to climb inside Chicago guard Kahleah Copper’s head and missed that, too.

SI Recommends

Taurasi is an all-time great, but she is 39; she will put up some duds, and this was a big one. She finished 1-for-10 from the field. But hey, at least she got into the arena for free, which put her in a prime spot to watch the Kahleah Copper Show.

Kahleah-Copper

Copper scored 20 points in the first half. One sequence is all the play-by-play you need. Copper hit a three to make it 30–16. Allie Quigley hit a long almost-three. Then Candace Parker found Copper on a break, and Copper on a break is one of the great joys of today’s WNBA, unless you’re the poor sap between her and the rim. She scored, got fouled by Diggins-Smith, and made the free throw. Chicago led by 19. This may have been when Brondello started thinking about toilets.

“It would have been nice to make a couple of shots here and there, as a group,” Taurasi said. “It is the game of basketball. It is about putting the ball in the hole.”

Can Phoenix win two straight? One is inclined to say yeah, sure, why not … but Chicago has only lost twice in nine postseason games. Both came on the road. Phoenix needs a big performance from Brittney Griner (always likely, though she struggled in this one) and another big one from Diggins-Smith (could go either way—she is a great player who has had a rough series) and Taurasi to play well, and to ignore the crowd and the feeling of impending doom and … well, even that might not be enough.

The Sky were not just the better team in Game 3. They have clearly been the best team in this series. Will Chicago will be nervous or overconfident in Game 4? Nervous, maybe. Overconfident, highly unlikely. They were so annoyed by their performance in Game 2 that they came out sprinting in Game 3. The Mercury showed one sign of life, scoring five straight in the second quarter, and then Chicago’s Allie Quigley decided that was enough of that. She drove hard to the rim and drew contact. She hit both free throws. That was it. By the time this one ended, the Sky were already guarding against any kind of letdown.

“They’re a great team,” Parker said. “If we think it’s gonna be easy, that’s a lie.”

Chicago has some distinct matchup advantages. Nobody on Phoenix has been able to guard Copper. The Sky are quicker and deeper, and crucially, their defense is feeding their offense. That makes Chicago resistant to the kind of offensive slump that hit the Mercury in Game 3.

Taurasi, who once scored 47 points in a game herself, marveled at her team’s anemic output in this one.

“Fifty!” she said. “We’ll be better than 50. Go to Vegas with that one.”

They will be better than 50. Being better than Chicago is going to be much, much harder.

More WNBA Coverage:

Diana Taurasi Shows True GOATs Don't Age
 Liberty Forward Michaela Onyenwere Wins Rookie of the Year
Mercury's Griner, Diggins-Smith Join MVP Jones on All-WNBA First Team
Nneka Ogwumike Is Centering Reproductive Health for Women in Sports

YOU MAY LIKE

Kahleah-Copper
WNBA

Sky Poised for Championship After Convincing Game 3 Rout

Kahleah Copper and Chicago are now just one win away from a WNBA Championship following Saturday's dominant win over the Mercury.

Houston Hard Hitta Los
MLB

Carlos Correa's Monster Solo Homer Lifts Astros Over Red Sox

Carlos Correa solo homer was the spark the Astros needed to earn the victory on Friday.

Dusty-oh-lord
MLB

Dusty Baker's Reaction to Kiké Hernández Homer is Priceless

Dusty Baker said "oh lord" and laughed as Hernandez's home run traveled 448 feet.

Kliff_positive_covid
NFL

Kingsbury To Miss Cards' Game After Positive COVID-19 Test

Kingsbury will not be on the sidelines when Arizona faces Cleveland on Sunday.

SI_StartSit_101321_TE
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight Ends

Michael Fabiano looks at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective fantasy starting lineup possible.

josh-allen-bills-beat-chiefs
Play
Betting

NFL Week 6 Best Bets, Odds and Trends

Will the Bills and Packers continue their winning streak? Can the Chiefs right the ship in Washington? Our betting analysts make their picks for Week 6.

Oct 14, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts after defeating the San Francisco Giants in game five of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park.
MLB

How We Should Remember the Epic Dodgers-Giants NLDS

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry
NBA

Stephen Curry Talks New Sneaker, the Best Players Ever and Being the Three-Point King

The Warriors superstar talks about the Curry Flow 9, interviewing Michael Jordan and his thoughts on being honored as one of the 75 best players in NBA history.