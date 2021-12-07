Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Phoenix Mercury, Head Coach Sandy Brondello Mutually Part Ways

Author:

After eight seasons, eight playoff appearances and a WNBA title in 2014, the Phoenix Mercury are taking things in a new direction.

The team announced Monday that it had mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Sandy Brondello after eight years. Brondello guided Phoenix to the WNBA Finals this past season, losing to the Sky in four games.

“My first move after taking over as general manager in 2013 was to hire Sandy Brondello as our head coach," general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement. "And the basketball success we’ve achieved in that time is a credit to her, her staff, our players, and the culture she was part of building... She oversaw our program with the utmost integrity, and I’m sincerely grateful for her partnership and friendship. Sandy and her family will always be a part of the X-Factor family, and we wish them the best.”

A three-time Olympic medalist (two silver, one bronze) as a player for the Australian national team, Brondello previously coached for the Stars and Sparks before being hired by the Mercury in 2014. She led the team to a 29–5 record and a championship in her first season, winning the league's Coach of the Year award.

SI Recommends

“I am very grateful for the opportunity and time that I have had with the Phoenix Mercury and would like to thanks Robert Sarver and Jim Pitman, my staff and players who I have worked with throughout my time," Brondello's statement read. "Thank you also to the X-Factor for your support and for making the atmosphere at our games so memorable.”

In announcing the decision, Pitman acknowledged the team's desire to remain competitive, and that the search for Brondello's replacement was already underway.

“We understand that an eight-year tenure for a head coach is an exception in any professional sport, and we are confident a new voice is necessary for our team at this time," Pitman said. "Our expectation is to compete for championships now and in the future, and the search to find the head coach who can help lead us there has already begun.”

More WNBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

cooper kupp
NFL

Kupp Gives Incredibly Detailed Answer About TD Reception

When asked about his touchdown grab against the Jaguars, Kupp went deep on his football knowhow and gave casual fans a lesson on how to read a defense.

Bryce Young before a game with Alabama.
College Football

Four Heisman Trophy Finalists Announced

The Heisman winner will be crowned Saturday night.

keenan-allen-chargers-contract-extension.jpg
NFL

Report: Chargers Place Keenan Allen on COVID-19 list

Justin Herbert will be without his top option for a Week 14 matchup against the Giants.

Deuce Hogan with the Hawkeyes.
College Football

Iowa QB Announces Transfer, Mother Suggests the Reason Why

He didn't appear in a single game after two seasons, but that may not be the only reason he left.

jared-goff-tua-tagovailoa-brandon-staley-maqb
NFL

MAQB: Jared Goff Deserves to Feel Good After First Lions Win

The Detroit QB details how the last 11 months has impacted his outlook on the game. Plus, another tough injury in Baltimore, Tua and the Dolphins are on the rise and more.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball
Play
Sportsperson

Categories and Nominees for This Year's SI Awards

Let's take a look at the categories and nominees for this year's show.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws as Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Micah Kiser (59) moves in during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Report: Jones Likely Out vs. Chargers With Neck Injury

Jake Fromm could start under center for New York in Week 14 after signing with the team just last Wednesday.

stetson
College Football

Kirby Smart Asked If He Considered Pulling Stetson Bennett

Bennett threw for 340 yards on 29-for-48 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions against Alabama.