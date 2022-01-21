The Mercury is expected to announce Vanessa Nygaard as their next head coach on Monday, according to The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings.

She has coached at all levels of women’s hoops, most recently serving as an assistant on the Aces last season. Nygaard not only played in three Final Fours in college, but also went on to spend five years in the league before getting her start as a coach.

Jennings wrote, “The Mercury were impressed with Nygaard’s ability to break down X’s and O’s for Phoenix, a star-studded team led by Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner that lost in the WNBA Finals last season.”

Nygaard will replace Sandy Brondello, who mutually parted ways with Phoenix after leading the franchise to the league finals this past season, losing to the Sky in four games. Brondello is now the head coach of the New York Liberty, who reportedly met with Seattle Storm star and current free agent Breanna Stewart this week.

More WNBA Coverage: