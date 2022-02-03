Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Kiss The Sky
Daily Cover: Kiss The Sky

Mercury Acquire Former No. 3 Pick Diamond DeShields in Three-Team Deal

The Phoenix Mercury acquired Diamond DeShields from the Chicago Sky as part of a three-team deal Thursday that also sent Bria Hartley to the Indiana Fever.

Indiana received the seventh pick in the draft from Chicago this year and the Sky’s first-round choice next year. Chicago got Julia Allemand from Indiana as well as Phoenix’s first-round pick next season.

DeShields helped the Sky win the WNBA championship last year and has averaged 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in her career.

“Diamond DeShields is as dynamic an athlete as we have in our league and at just 26 years old has already been a champion, an All-Star and an All-WNBA performer,” Mercury GM Jim Pitman said in a statement. “She was one of our top targets this offseason because of her ability to score and defend from the wing position and how dangerous she is in the open floor. We are thrilled to add Diamond to our All-Star core.”

Allemand skipped last season to help the Belgium national team prepare for the Olympics. She was originally drafted by Indiana with the 33rd overall pick in the 2016 WNBA, but didn’t start playing for the Fever until the 2020 season.

She finished that season ranked second in assists in the league.

SI Recommends

“We can’t wait to welcome Julie into the Sky family,” Chicago general manager and coach James Wade said. “She’s proven that she is at level point guard that can create and play for teammates.”

“Not only that, but she’s been able to show what she’s done on an international level across Europe and in FIBA competitions. She also was one of the greatest surprises of the WNBA bubble,” he said.

The Fever now have three of the top 10 picks in this year’s draft, owning No. 2, 7 and 10, as well as acquiring a second-round pick for the next two years from Phoenix.

“We are excited to welcome Bria’s veteran presence to Indiana. She has proven to be a key contributor on multiple teams, including last year in helping Phoenix advance to the WNBA Finals,” general manager Tamika Catchings said. “This trade allows us to secure more top-tier talent in this year’s draft, and we also add more assets to control heading into 2023.”

More WNBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Peng Shuai
Play
Tennis

Peng Shuai to Meet With IOC President at Beijing Olympics

IOC president Thomas Bach also said that the most recent call between Peng and IOC staff was held this week.

Closeup of Cesaro in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Missing From the Rumble, Cesaro Knows He Has More to Offer WWE

The 22-year veteran wants an opportunity to ‘add depth and character to my stories.’

joe-burrow-bengals
Extra Mustard

Burrow Says He Is ‘Still a Buckeye’ Despite Transfer to LSU

Joe Burrow has no problem repping both of his former programs ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Rants About NIL Rumors: ‘It's Insulting’

The Texas A&M coach fired back against rumors that NIL was the reason he earned the nation's number one recruiting class.

Canada, the USA and Mexico are in position to qualify for the 2022 World Cup
Soccer

Concacaf's Remaining World Cup Qualifying Scenarios

It's the 2026 tournament cohosts who are in the strongest shape to make it to Qatar later this year. Here's what lies ahead in the final qualifying window.

Brian Flores with the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Elway Denies Flores's Claims in Lawsuit With Statement

Elway, a Broncos executive, addressed the claims about Flores's 2019 interview with the team.

Shaquille O'Neal
NBA

Shaq: Ben Simmons ‘Said Some Things’ Following Criticism

Philadelphia’s guard apparently sent a direct message to O’Neal following critical comments on ‘Inside the NBA.’

Tom Brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady’s Best Options for a Broadcasting Career

Fox? Amazon? BradyCast? He would have plenty of options.