Liberty Draft Oregon’s Nyara Sabally, Sister of Wings All-Star Satou, Fifth Overall

Oregon forward Nyara Sabally is heading to New York.

The Liberty drafted the two-time All Pac-12 selection fifth overall in the WNBA draft Monday night, reuniting her with former teammate and 2020 No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu.

Sabally is the younger sister of Wings All-Star forward Satou Sabally, who was drafted second overall two years ago. Sabally was not in attendance for the event, but made sure to congratulate her sister on social media from Australia. 

After sitting her first two seasons because of a knee injury, Sabally overcame her early injury woes on her way to becoming a standout post presence for the Ducks over the past two years.

The redshirt junior started 41 of her 47 games played under coach Kelly Graves, and averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in her career. Sabally was also named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament team last season after averaging 13.5 PPG, 13.5 RPG and 3.0 BPG.

Oregon finished the 2021–22 season with a 20–12 record, and earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament. 

Breaking
New York Liberty
New York Liberty

