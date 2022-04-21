Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Mystics First Round Pick Christyn Williams Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Mystics’s 2022 first-round pick and WNBA overall 14th pick, Christyn Williams, suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice, the team said Wednesday.

The former UConn guard is expected to undergo knee surgery, and it is unknown when she will be able to return. As of now, the Mystics are thinking Williams will miss the majority if not the entirety of the 2022 season. 

Washington’s season-opening game is set for Sunday, making Williams’s injury extremely untimely.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly. She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season,” general manager and head coach Mike Thibault said. “She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family.”

While at UConn, Williams helped the Huskies reach their 14th consecutive Final Four this year, along with making the national title game. The Huskies ended up losing 64-49 to South Carolina in the championship.

Williams averaged 14.2 points per game in her fourth and final collegiate season, leading the team in scoring during UConn star Paige Bueckers’s absence. 

Bueckers tweeted about Williams’s injury following the news on Wednesday.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jay Wright coaches a game for Villanova
College Basketball

Jay Wright Announces Retirement as Villanova Head Coach

The veteran coach walks away with four Final Fours and two national championships.

By Daniel Chavkin
Villanova’s Jay Wright lifts the 2018 national trophy
College Basketball

Jay Wright Did It His Way, and That Includes His Retirement

The Villanova coach’s abrupt exit from college hoops is stunning, but he walks away on his terms.

By Pat Forde
Jay Wright coaches a game for Villanova
College Basketball

College Basketball Insider Doesn’t Think Jay Wright Will Coach in NBA

The Villanova coach retired after 21 years with the Wildcats.

By Madison Williams
Villanova coach Jay Wright
College Basketball

Villanova Coach Jay Wright Announces Retirement

The Wildcats’ longtime leader is calling it a career at age 60.

By Kevin Sweeney
A parachuter lands on Nationals Park.
Extra Mustard

Nats Fail to Communicate Parachuters Forcing Capitol to Evacuate

A harmless pregame routine led to an eventful day in D.C.

By Daniel Chavkin
Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright
College Basketball

Jay Wright Looking Into Broadcasting Career, per Report

The longtime coach is reportedly planning to announce his retirement after 21 years at Villanova.

By Madison Williams
aew-njpw
Wrestling

AEW, NJPW to Hold First-Ever Joint Pay-Per-View Event

The two promotions will join together in June after ongoing discussions of a potential partnership came to fruition.

By Justin Barrasso
Lamar Jackson throws a pass.
NFL

NFL, StatusPRO to Release First Virtual Reality Football Game

The game will allow fans the chance to "stare in the face of a pass rush" virtually.

By Wilton Jackson