The Mystics’s 2022 first-round pick and WNBA overall 14th pick, Christyn Williams, suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice, the team said Wednesday.

The former UConn guard is expected to undergo knee surgery, and it is unknown when she will be able to return. As of now, the Mystics are thinking Williams will miss the majority if not the entirety of the 2022 season.

Washington’s season-opening game is set for Sunday, making Williams’s injury extremely untimely.

“We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly. She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season,” general manager and head coach Mike Thibault said. “She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family.”

While at UConn, Williams helped the Huskies reach their 14th consecutive Final Four this year, along with making the national title game. The Huskies ended up losing 64-49 to South Carolina in the championship.

Williams averaged 14.2 points per game in her fourth and final collegiate season, leading the team in scoring during UConn star Paige Bueckers’s absence.

Bueckers tweeted about Williams’s injury following the news on Wednesday.