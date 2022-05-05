Read More About AD in Today’s Daily Cover: The Return and Rebirth of AD

Liberty guard AD detailed their nearly two-year battle with COVID-19 to Sports Illustrated‘s Ben Pickman.

AD, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2020. AD thought that they would go through the 14-day quarantine and then go to the bubble with their New York teammates. Instead, AD’s battle with long-haul COVID-19 and its lingering side effects sidelined them for the 2020 and ’21 seasons. They also experienced an onslaught of physical symptoms.

“I was literally suffering every day. I felt I was dying,” AD told Pickman.

In the first month after contracting the virus, they lost 32 pounds. They also experienced “stabbing” lung pain, brain fog, nausea and dizziness. AD also dealt with the long-term side effects of the virus, including heart palpitations, shortness of breath, chills, sweats, stomach and gut issues, body aches and headaches.

AD announced in July 2020 that they’d sit out the WNBA season. That same day, they were admitted into a clinic in Atlanta after spitting up blood and vomiting. They were diagnosed with bronchitis.

Their rehabilitation process was not linear. Over the nearly 24-month long ordeal, AD had good days and very hard days. They told Pickman they thought five or six times they’d join the COVID-19 death count.

AD was not physically capable of competing in the 2021 season, but was finally cleared to start playing basketball again in November after doctors told them there was no damage to their heart.

Now, AD is preparing for their debut Saturday against Connecticut in the Liberty’s regular-season opener.

“To see where AD came from after testing positive in June 2020 to finally being cleared to play basketball and do something they love again,” their sister, Genesis Durr, told Pickman, “it’s nothing short of a miracle.”