Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment Hangs Over Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Induction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Taylor used her induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame to call for the release of her former WNBA Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner, noting it’s been 114 days since the seven-time WNBA All-Star was detained.

“BG is our family,” Taylor said in asking President Biden’s help freeing Griner. “She’s yours too. The entire global sport community needs to come together to insist that she be a priority.”

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

Taylor also wished her wife, Diana Taurasi, a happy 40th birthday after playing Friday night in a Mercury win and then traveling to Tennessee to escort her to the induction ceremony. Taylor helped Australia win two Olympic silver medals in 2004 and 2008. She also won three WNBA titles in 2007, 2009 and 2014 and was a three-time All-Star.

“If you continue to work hard, you too may be up here,” Taylor said to Taurasi.

DeLisha Milton-Jones wrapped up her acceptance speech calling to bring Griner home. DePaul coach Doug Bruno noted Griner has been a big part of USA Basketball’s Olympic success.

“Brittney is a great human being,” Bruno said. “No one deserves what Britney’s going through. Enough is absolute enough. It’s time for the powers that be to bring Brittney home.”

Other inductees included Becky Hammon, Debbie Antonelli, Wayland Baptist star Alice “Cookie” Barron as a veteran player, Paul Sanderford who coached Western Kentucky to three Final Fours and coach Bob Schneider who ranked third all-time with 634 Division II victories.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The hall also honored Title IX as one of the Trailblazers of the Game award at its 50th anniversary. Barron, who flew to games between 1954-1957 with the Flying Queens literally flying to away games while the men traveled by bus, made a call to everyone listening.

“I want to implore all of us to keep a very close watch on Title IX,” Barron said. “The doors are open. We must never let them close.”

Milton-Jones, now head coach at Old Dominion, capped her four-year career at Florida as the 1997 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and All-American. She led the Gators to four straight NCAA Tournament berths, including the Elite Eight in 1997.

The fourth overall pick in the 1999 WNBA draft played 17 seasons in the league. When she retired in 2016, she held the league record for most games played with 499 for Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Washington and San Antonio. She helped the Los Angeles Sparks win back-to-back WNBA titles in 2001 and 2002.

Milton-Jones also helped the U.S. win Olympic gold in 2000 and 2008, missing the 2004 Athens Games with an injury. She played in Spain, Italy, Turkey, South Korea, the Czech Republic and Republic. in 2005, she was interim coach of the Los Angeles Stars in the American Basketball Association, becoming only the second female to coach a men’s pro team.

Her family made T-shirts and visors to help her commemorate this moment, and Milton-Jones said this helped put Riceboro, Georgia, on the map.

Hammon couldn’t attend with her WNBA-leading Las Vegas Aces playing against the Sparks on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Bruno has coached 36 seasons at DePaul with 24 NCAA Tournament berths. He also has helped win six gold medals with USA Basketball.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Glover Teixeira (blue gloves) fights Anthony Smith (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
MMA

UFC 275 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Glover Teixeira looks to keep his late-career renaissance alive at UFC 275.

By Justin Barrasso
55 Carlos Sainz (ESP, Scuderia Ferrari), 4 Lando Norris (GBR, McLaren F1 Team), 1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing), F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 29, 2022
Formula1

F1 Drivers Bothered by Possible Salary Cap

Verstappen and Bottas pointed out the risk while Sainz, Vettel and Hamilton pointed out how F1 is booming.

By Madeline Coleman
Jun 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) looks on from dugout before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLB

White Sox Fans Chant for Tony La Russa to Be Fired

Chicago has lost nine of its last 14 games and sits third in the AL Central with a 27–30 record.

By Madeline Coleman
Aggies fans
College

Aggies Become First Team to Punch Ticket to 2022 CWS

Texas A&M is heading to its seventh CWS.

By Associated Press
A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Va., on on Aug. 3, 2012. Officials say a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert, Wednesday afternoon, June 8, 2022, during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County. Military officials have yet to release official word on the fate of the five Marines.
MLB

Son of Former Dodger Steve Sax Among Five Marines Killed

The 33-year-old son of former MLB player Steve Sax was among five Marines killed during a training flight crash on Wednesday in California.

By Associated Press
Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., pulls away from Nest (3), with Jose Ortiz, before crossing the finish line to win the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
Play
Horse Racing

Mo Donegal Wins 2022 Belmont Stakes

Mo Donegal won the 1 1/2 mile race at Belmont Park, ending what has been a wild and surprising trio of Triple Crown races.

By Wilton Jackson
Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks hands the ball off during a game against the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Falcons QB Feleipe Franks Explains Training at Tight End

The Atlanta signal caller says he is only concerned with being an asset to the franchise.

By Wilton Jackson
nebraska-scott-frost
College

USA Today Sues Nebraska Over Denial of Contract Information

The lawsuit alleges that the school denied an open records request regarding the restructured contracts of Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg.

By Mike McDaniel