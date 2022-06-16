Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA
Brittney Griner’s Detention Extended in Russia
Brittney Griner’s Detention Extended in Russia

Brittney Griner’s Agent Speaks Out Following Russia’s Detention Ruling

Brittney Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, began a Twitter thread on May 3 with updated information on Griner’s detention in Russia. On Tuesday night, Colas added another tweet to the thread, this time on the Russian ruling of Griner’s extended detention.

The Mercury star will remain in Russia detention until Saturday, July 2 based on the extension announced on Tuesday.

Colas said that this extension just proves how Griner is being used as a “political pawn” amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began one week after Griner was originally detained.

“Today’s extension is just further reinforcement that Brittney Griner – an Olympian and an American citizen – is being used as a political pawn,” Colas wrote. “Her detention is inhumane and unacceptable. She has not had a single phone call in her 117 days of wrongful detention, and we call on @POTUS and @VP to act with urgency and do whatever it takes to bring Brittney home immediately. We must fight for BG like family because as an American, she is all of ours. #WeAreBG

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Griner, a seven-time All-Star with the Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, was arrested Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport, where Russian officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. According to the customs service statement, a criminal case involving Griner “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

As of May 3, the U.S government has classified Griner’s arrest as a “wrongful detainment,” allowing the U.S. State Department to transfer oversight of her case to the State Department’s Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA. The State Department has also called getting Griner back on U.S. soil a “top priority,” though Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, and others from around the WNBA are hoping to see additional action taken to get her home.

The NBA and WNBA are working with the United States government to try to expedite Griner’s case to bring her home. U.S. State Department officials met Monday with members of the Mercury, Griner’s WNBA team, and re-affirmed their commitment to getting the 31-year-old back safely on American soil.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jason McElwain and Paul Sulftia prepare to run the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.
More Sports

2006 ESPY Winner Jason McElwain Hospitalized After Bike Accident

He is headed for a “lengthy recovery” after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

By Daniel Chavkin
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
NFL

Report: Baker Mayfield for Sam Darnold Trade ‘Very Unlikely’

The Browns quarterback still awaits the decision on his 2022 future.

By Madison Williams
christian wood
NBA

Report: Rockets, Mavericks Finalizing Christian Wood Trade

Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for Houston last season.

By Nick Selbe
Browns fans stand in front of a Dawg Pound sign at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Chris Russo Names Cleveland as Best Sports Market in America

“First Take” produced another viral moment on Wednesday.

By Daniel Chavkin
draymond kerr
Play
NBA

Steve Kerr Downplays Draymond Green’s NBA Finals Struggles

The forward hasn’t been putting up big offensive numbers so far this series, but his coach remains confident in him.

By Nick Selbe
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
NFL

Report: Goodell Accepts Invitation to Testify at House Hearing

The NFL commissioner will speak at the June 22 hearing regarding the investigation into the Commanders’ workplace culture.

By Madison Williams
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) dribbles against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Skylar Diggins-Smith Calls Out WNBA Over Travel Standards

The five-time WNBA All-Star said the league does not seem to value the players’ quality of life.

By Wilton Jackson
Jerry Jones waves at fans during a Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons game.
NFL

Jerry Jones Responds to Dallas Mayor’s Idea for Second NFL Franchise

The Cowboys owner doesn’t expect much to come from that idea.

By Daniel Chavkin