WNBA
How Russia Pushed the WNBA to a Crossroads
How Russia Pushed the WNBA to a Crossroads

WNBPA Releases Statement on Brittney Griner’s Detainment in Russia

Shortly after Brittney Griner entered a guilty plea on drug charges in a Russian court, the WNBPA released a statement of support for the star center, calling for her safe return back to the United States.

“The WNBPA stands with Brittney Griner. With a 99% conviction rate, Russia’s process is its own. You can’t navigate it or even understand it like our own legal system,” the statement read. “What we do know is that the U.S. State Department determined that Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained for a reason and will continue negotiating for her release regardless of the legal process. We’ll leave it at that.”

According to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn, Griner has argued the incident was an accident, and she had no intention of breaking the law. Additionally, Giner’s guilty plea is believed to be part of her strategy to potentially make it easier for the U.S. government to negotiate a prisoner swap.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law,” Griner reportedly said in English at the court, according to Reuters. “I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare.”

Her trial began last Friday, and she is next due in court July 14. She must remain in custody for the remainder of the trial.

