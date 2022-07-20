Stefanie Dolson’s Best Career Decision? Her Dog, Theo

The past few years have been plenty eventful for New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson. From winning the WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021 to competing in the Tokyo Olympics and earning a gold medal with Team USA, Dolson has done it all. She's a two-time WNBA All-Star, having been selected in 2015 and ’17. And even before being drafted in the first round of the ’14 WNBA draft, the UConn graduate won back-to-back NCAA national titles in her last two years as a Husky.

But through it all, what has helped her the most, she says, is a decision she made nearly six years ago: getting her toy/miniature poodle puppy, Theo.

“I knew I wanted a dog when I had played overseas. You’re by yourself a lot, so I think I just wanted a companion and someone or something to be there with me,” Dolson says.

What may have started off a companion has quickly shifted to be much more. Today, Theo is Dolson's best friend, she says. And though the love is surely not one sided—the two just clicked when they first met—Dolson's obsession with her furry friend is obvious.

The 30-year-old's life is, quite literally, filled with Theo. She has a blanket and a pillow with his face on it, and she even went as far as to get a tattoo of him.

“I would say that I am definitely the one who’s more obsessed,” she says.

And for good reason. The whirlwind of the last few years has meant that Dolson is often under a lot of pressure as she endures the uncertainty that comes with playing professional basketball. In 2019, she started all 34 games for Chicago. Two years prior, she had recorded her career-best field goal percentage at 51.6 with the team.

Courtesy of FIBA3x3

But during the Sky's championship season, Dolson's playing time fell as she dealt with a nagging foot injury, starting 15 games and playing in just 24. Dolson told the Chicago Sun Times that she was “not super thrilled with [her] personal season” and that “it was extremely disappointing and frustrating to not be able to give more” to her team.

Theo’s unconditional love, however, has helped Dolson manage these ups and downs. Coming home to see him after being on the road, or even just after a game day, instantly brings her mood up.

“You have a bad game, you come home and he has no idea what just happened,” Dolson says. “When it comes to kind of dealing with that stress and anxiety, he’s helped me.”

Dolson’s routine with Theo has played a huge part in keeping her grounded, especially when it comes to dealing with her mental health throughout her career. Their walks are therapeutic for Dolson, almost functioning as a form of meditation for her.

Plus, Theo’s energetic nature, she says, makes life a little more joyous.

“Theo’s just made me happier,” Dolson says.

After joining the Liberty in February, Dolson has transitioned well into her role on the team alongside 2022 All-Star starter Sabrina Ionescu.

Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

For Dolson, signing with New York meant finally returning to her home state for her ninth year in the league. As the veteran player settles in (and tries to bring her winning record of the past years to a team that is currently at the bottom of its conference), there is no doubt that Theo will be by right by her side, ready to greet her at the end of each day on the court.

“He’s my best friend,” she says. “The minute I see him ... my internal tail is wagging, too. I’m just so excited to see him.”