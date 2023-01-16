WNBA Legend Maya Moore Announces Retirement

Longtime WNBA star Maya Moore officially announced her retirement from the league on Monday morning.

The former Lynx star has kept the possibility of retirement open for the past few years. She last played in the league in 2018 and subsequently stepped away the following year to help her husband overturn his jail sentence. She later was named Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year in 2020 for her activism off the court.

The 33-year-old made her decision official on a Monday Good Morning America appearance.

“I think it’s time to put a close to the pro basketball life,” Moore said. “I walked away four seasons ago but wanted to officially retire. This is such a sweet time for us and our family. The work we’ve done. I want to continue that in our next chapter. Be home for my community and family. … That’s what I’m moving into. Hanging it up.”

Moore finishes her eight-year WNBA career with four championship titles, one WNBA Finals MVP award (2013), one WNBA MVP award (2014) and six All-Star selections.

The Lynx organization released a statement regarding Moore’s decision to retire.

“On behalf of the Minnesota Lynx organization, I want to congratulate Maya on an incredible basketball career,” Lynx coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve said in a press release. “We will always cherish her time in a Lynx uniform and we wish her the best as she continues to pursue this next chapter of her life.”

Moore played college basketball at UConn, and was named AP Player of the Year twice. She was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 WNBA draft.