Dearica Hamby Pens Note on ‘Traumatic’ Events that Led to Aces’ Trade

Two-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby, who was traded from the Aces to the Sparks earlier Saturday, released a statement of her interactions that led to Las Vegas trading her.

Hamby, who spent her first three seasons as a member of the San Antonio Silver Stars before the club moved to Las Vegas in 2018, was traded to Los Angeles in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and the negotiating rights to forward Amanda Zahui B. Just over 18 hours into the start of WNBA free agency, the trade came at interesting time as Hamby announced the pregnancy of her second child in September during the Aces’ championship parade.

Even more, the former WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year signed a two-year contract extension ahead of the 2022 campaign. In Hamby’s note, the 29-year-old understood that being traded was “part of the business.” However, she said being “lied to, bullied, manipulated and discriminated” was not.

“I have had my character and work ethic attacked,” Hamby wrote. “I was promised things to entice me to sign my contract extension that were not followed through on. I was accused of signing my extension knowingly pregnant. This is false. I was told that I was a “question mark” and that it was said that I said I would “get pregnant again” and there was a concern for my level of commitment to the team. I was told that “I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain because “no expected me to get pregnant in the next two years.”

Hamby said that she was asked by the franchise if she planned her pregnancy and she said no, but that management felt that she was “not taking precautions to not get pregnant” and that she was being traded because she “wouldn’t be ready” to play and the Aces “need bodies.”

“I planned to play this season, and I have expressed my desire to play this season,” Hamby said. “I have pushed myself throughout my pregnancy and have continued to work out (basketball included) on my own and with team staff—even on days where it was uncomfortable to walk, only to be inaccurately told that “I was not taking my workouts seriously.” And, “yeah we just don’t see that” (with my return).”

As Hamby heads to L.A., she said that her transparency to the Aces organization was met with “coldness, disrespect and disregard” from management, saying that she feels it was “unprofessional” and “traumatic.”

“To be treated this way by an organization, by women who are mothers, who… preach family chemistry and women’s empowerment is disappointing and leaves me sick to my stomach,” Hamby wrote. “We fought for provisions that would finally support and protect player parents.”

The eight-year veteran has averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 85 career starts. In turning the chapter to play for the Sparks, Hamby also thanked Las Vegas fans and embraced her new WNBA home.

“The love for me, my daughter, my family, and even my unborn has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated,” Hamby wrote. “I gave everything I had, an up until the disgusting comments that were made to me, I fought to stay here and tried to be amicable. Vegas is nothing without you all.

“…Nevertheless, I am committed to this franchise [Sparks] and am moving forward. I do not do anything half-ass and I will not start now.”

In wake of Hamby’s post, the WNBPA released a statement that “serious concerns regarding the conduct” of the franchise’s management were raised by a union member.

“We will review this matter and we will seek a comprehensive investigation to ensure that her rights under the collectively bargained provisions of the 2020 CBA, as well as her rights and protections under state and federal law, have not been violated.”