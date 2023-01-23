Breanna Stewart Pledges to Help Improve Travel for WNBA Teams

Breanna Stewart once is speaking out against WNBA teams’ use of commercial flights, but this time she has an idea to help improve the situation.

The league has yet to establish charter travel for all teams, like most professional sports franchises, so Stewart wants to help.

“I would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA,” Stewart tweeted on Sunday. “I would contribute my NIL, posts + production hrs to ensure we all travel in a way that prioritizes player health + safety, which ultimately results in a better product. Who’s with me?”

Various WNBA stars replied with hand-raising emojis, such as Stewart’s former Storm teammate Sue Bird, ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike, Mystics forward Alysha Clark, Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa, Sky wing Kahleah Copper and free agent guard Layshia Clarendon, to name a few. NBA star Ja Morant quote tweeted Stewart’s message with the same emoji saying “count me in.”

While the discussion of WNBA teams’ air travel has been a hot topic for some time, this offseason it’s at the forefront again as Mercury star Brittney Griner’s safety could be in question if she were to fly commercial. Griner is expected to fly privately next season after her recent return to the United States following nine months of wrongful detainment in Russia.

Last season, various players such as Stewart came out to discuss how their health and safety was compromised when they flew commercial because of COVID-19. Stewart was one of the WNBA players who tested positive shortly after flying commercially.