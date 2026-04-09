Welcome to the WNBA’s free agency period. It’s been a long time coming.

Thanks to the WNBPA and the league negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement last month, this year’s free agents are set to make a lot more money. The W’s salary cap is reportedly soaring from $1.5 million to $7 million, which should usher in an unprecedented and lucrative era for players looking for new homes.

With the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire wrapping up their expansion draft, the free agency period serves as a crucial time for teams to rebuild and revamp their rosters with a wide pool of talent available in 2026. Though a majority of the league are technically considered free agents, some players have already taken themselves off the market, like Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

Follow along in Sports Illustrated’s live blog on all the biggest updates from WNBA free agency heading into the new season.

2026 WNBA Free Agency Tracker Live Updates: Sparks, Sky Discussing Big Trade

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