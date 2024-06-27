Aces’ A’ja Wilson Gave Kate Martin the Sweetest Shoutout at Las Vegas Awards Ceremony
The vibes on the Las Vegas Aces’ team are off the charts this season.
The back-to-back defending WNBA champions showed just how much they love their own at the third annual IXs Awards, an awards show honoring women who are spearheading the fight for equality in sports. This year’s show was hosted by the Aces and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on June 17, and the ceremony included the sweetest of shoutouts between a certain vet and rookie.
In a clip from the latest episode of “Unbreakable,” the Aces’ behind-the-scenes docuseries covering the team throughout the 2023-24 season, Kate Martin walked up to the stage to present an award with the raucous and enthusiastic cheers of her Aces teammates behind her.
When Martin’s name was announced, A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and other Aces players immediately stood up from their tables to hype up their rookie.
“Yeah, Kate!” Wilson shouted toward the stage. “We love you, Kate!”
“I’m so lucky, wow,” Martin said, before presenting the Game Changer award to Kristi Yamaguchi.
Any WNBA rookie would, indeed, be so lucky to have the overwhelming support of their team on and off the court.
“Title IX means the world,” Martin said at the awards show. “Really, it means the world to all female athletes and everyone who’s wanted to play sports. I’m just really grateful to be in an organization that cares about it so much to put on such a great event like this.”