Angel Reese Made WNBA History After Just One Game in 2025 Season

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shoots a basket during a game.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shoots a basket during a game. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It only took Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese 35 WNBA games to etch her names in the league's history books.

During the Sky's 93–58 loss to the Indiana Fever Saturday, there was a bright point as Reese became the quickest player in WNBA history to record at least 450 points and rebounds. She now has 474 points and 463 rebounds to her name.

This record doesn't come as too much of a surprise as Reese is the queen of double-doubles. The Sky star notched 15 consecutive double-doubles during her rookie season last year, which is a WNBA record. She surpassed Candace Parker's record of 12 in a row.

Reese logged 12 points and 17 rebounds during Saturday's season opener, which was overshadowed by the Flagrant 1 foul Caitlin Clark received after a hard foul on Reese. The WNBA is also currently investigating alleged racial comments targeted at Reese by fans that attended the game in Indianapolis Saturday.

