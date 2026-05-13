Angel Reese Roasted Three Smaller Wings Defenders With Ruthless Hand Gesture After Scoring in Dream’s Win

The Atlanta Dream improved to 2-0 on the season wtih a 77-72 win over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night. Atlanta has picked up right where it left off in the 2025 season when it won 15 of its last 18 games, including its final six to finish with the third best record in the WNBA.

This season the Dream returned four of five starters from that team which led the WNBA in team rebounding. During the offseason they doubled down on that rebounding edge by trading for Angel Reese, who averaged 15 boards a game last season.

Reese had 16 rebounds against the Wings on Tuesday to go along with 12 points, two assists, one steal and a block in the win. During the second quarter she grabbed a rebound in traffic and laid it in with three defenders crowded around her.

To celebrate she flexed as she backpedaled up the court. Then she made a “too small” hand gesture. Or, as they used to call the gesture in the late 80's in Canada, the "Head Crusher." Though if Reese was referencing The Kids in the Hall here, the WNBA might need to consider a fine.

Angel Reese scores between 3 defenders and lets them know they are too small.



Angel's 1st 2 games with ATL

11 PTS, 14 REB (9 ORB!), 3 BLK

12 PTS, 16 REB (8 ORB!), 1 BLKpic.twitter.com/6k91y8BNqr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 13, 2026

Reese set a WNBA record for offensive rebounds when she pulled in 172 during her rookie season. With 17 offensive rebounds through two games this season she's on pace to more than double that total, but it's a long season so that pace will probably slow down just a little.

The most important thing here is that with the Sky sitting at 2-0 this is the first time in Reese's career that she's ever been on a team that is two games above .500. The only time the Sky were above .500 at all in her two years in Chicago was when they started 2-1 in 2024 before finishing 13-27. Last year they started 0-4 and finished 10-34.

Being on a winning team is no small thing.

The Dream will look to go 3-0 when they play A'ja Wilson and the Aces on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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