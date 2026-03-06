Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale Arrested, Charged With Battery at Miami Nightclub

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery following the Unrivaled championship game in Miami on Thursday, ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported.

Ogunbowale was taken into custody after she allegedly punched a security staffer at a Miami nightclub, according to police reports obtained by the New York Post. Ogunbowale was being escorted out of the club by the staffer due to an unrelated altercation around 4:20 a.m. when she punched the staffer in the face with a closed fist. The incident took place hours after Ogunbowale helped lead the Mist to a championship in Unrivaled’s second season.

Ogunbowale was released on a $1,000 bond and faces charges of first-degree misdemeanor battery.

“The league is aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and we are in the process of gathering additional information,” Unrivaled said in a statement. “We’re in contact with Arike and her representatives.”

The Wings also issued a statement on the matter:

“The Wings are aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and are in the process of gathering more information. Further comments will be provided once we have more details,” the statement read.

Ogunbowale, 29, is a four-time WNBA All-Star with the Wings. She scored 19 points in the Mist’s 80-74 win over the Phanton in the Unrivaled title game on Wednesday night. A WNBA scoring champ in 2020, Ogunbowale is entering her eighth career season and is currently an unrestricted free agent as CBA negotiations between the players’ union and WNBA continue to drag on this spring.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated