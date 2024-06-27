Becky Hammon, Teresa Weatherspoon Recall Being Teammates Ahead of Aces-Sky Game
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon and Chicago Sky boss Teresa Weatherspoon currently enjoy reputations as two of the WNBA's most recognizable head coaches. Hammon is already the owner of two league championships at 47, while Weatherspoon has had a solid first year with the Sky.
However, before they were adversaries, they were teammates. Ahead of the Aces' game against Chicago Thursday evening, Callie Lawson-Freeman of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote about the two coaches' bond.
Both Hammon and Weatherspoon—who overlapped from 1999 to 2003 on the New York Liberty—provided illuminating quotes for the piece.
Hammon recalled how Weatherspoon advocated for her when she was fresh out of Colorado State in '99.
"They didn’t let anybody mess with me," Hammon said of her early pro teammates. "If anybody messed with me, they were all over them. So they became like protective big sisters.”
Weatherspoon, recalling the physicality of their Liberty era, praised Hammon's toughness—which helped New York win three conference titles.
“I love her so much,” Weatherspoon said. “She knows my level of care, of giving. She’s the very same way. She’s very giving of her time. We’re giving of our experiences. This is what it’s really all about for us. We’re thankful to be back in the (WNBA) to try to make a difference. There’s a level of passion that some people might not understand sometimes. We just want to be impactful.”