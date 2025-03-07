SI

Caitlin Clark Was an Answer on Thursday's Episode of 'Jeopardy'

Who is Caitlin Clark?

Dan Lyons

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) waves to her former teammates Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in a round one game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The game show Jeopardy features some of the best and brightest trivia brains in the country, but when a sports question pops up, it often spells trouble for contestants. Luckily, Caitlin Clark has more than enough star power to make her a household name.

Clark popped up as an answer on Thursday's episode of the show, in the very appropriate category of "Women in Sports" for $400.

"The Indiana Fever's No. 1 draft pick in 2024, she's had a great 'effect' on women's basketball," the question read. Contestant Roger had no issue submitting the correct answer.

Impressively, this wasn't the 23-year-old sharpshooter's Jeopardy debut as an answer. During last April's Jeopardy invitational tournament, she was the $400 answer in the sports category to the question: "In 2024 this Iowa athlete sunk one of her trademark logo 3-pointers & set the all-time NCAA women's scoring record."

Amy Schneider, one of the all-time great Jeopardy champions, had the correct answer on April 5, the same day that Clark would help lead the Hawkeyes past UConn in the Final Four, 71–69.

