Caitlin Clark Was an Answer on Thursday's Episode of 'Jeopardy'
The game show Jeopardy features some of the best and brightest trivia brains in the country, but when a sports question pops up, it often spells trouble for contestants. Luckily, Caitlin Clark has more than enough star power to make her a household name.
Clark popped up as an answer on Thursday's episode of the show, in the very appropriate category of "Women in Sports" for $400.
"The Indiana Fever's No. 1 draft pick in 2024, she's had a great 'effect' on women's basketball," the question read. Contestant Roger had no issue submitting the correct answer.
Impressively, this wasn't the 23-year-old sharpshooter's Jeopardy debut as an answer. During last April's Jeopardy invitational tournament, she was the $400 answer in the sports category to the question: "In 2024 this Iowa athlete sunk one of her trademark logo 3-pointers & set the all-time NCAA women's scoring record."
Amy Schneider, one of the all-time great Jeopardy champions, had the correct answer on April 5, the same day that Clark would help lead the Hawkeyes past UConn in the Final Four, 71–69.