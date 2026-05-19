What It Means for Caitlin Clark to Be Named the 2026 Indy 500 Grand Marshal

The stars finally aligned for Caitlin Clark to attend her first Indianapolis 500 NASCAR race on Sunday, May 24, and she was given arguably the biggest honor of the race day by being named the grand marshal.

Since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Fever in 2024, the Indy 500 has been itching to get the WNBA star to take on the role as grand marshal. However, the Fever played games on race weekend in both of the last two seasons, making it impossible for Clark to jump over to the racetrack. This year, though, the Fever will play on Wednesday and then have a six-day break, giving her the perfect opportunity to experience the Indy 500 for the first time.

“I’m honored to represent Gainbridge as Grand Marshal of the Indy 500,” Clark said in a statement, via ESPN. “I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

So, what does a grand marshal do exactly? Clark will be tasked with the job to command drivers to report to their cars ahead of the race’s start time. She’ll be heard saying “Drivers, to your cars!” This will take place at approximately 12:29 p.m. ET after the national anthem is performed.

A celebrity is chosen every year to be the grand marshal, and the person typically has Indiana ties. It helps that Gainbridge, the company that sponsors the Fever’s arena, is one of the race’s sponsors and likely pitched for Clark to take on the role. Last year, MLB legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were named the grand marshals. Previously, sports figures such as Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and NBA Hall of Famers Larry Bird and Reggie Miller have had the honor of being a grand marshal.

“Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 race day with Caitlin,” IndyCar and IMS president J. Douglas Boles said. “Through our incredible partnership with Gainbridge, everyone joining us for the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event will get to do just that.”

Clark’s Fever coach Stephanie White hasn’t been a grand marshal at the Indy 500, but she did wave the green flag during the race’s practice last year. As an Indiana native, White was ecstatic for Clark’s opportunity.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” White said. “To experience that—I’m not sure if she’s been yet or not—as the Grand Marshal, is one of the highest honors you can get in the state of Indiana.”

Clark isn’t the only Indianapolis sports star set to take part in the race festivities this weekend. Pacers players Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam were named the grand marshals of Saturday’s 500 festival parade in Indianapolis. Additionally, Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti will be the honorary pace car driver to lead the drivers in a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X before the start time. It’ll be a fanfare of Indiana sports ahead of the biggest NASCAR race of the year this weekend.

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