Caitlin Clark Used One Very Complimentary Word to Praise A’ja Wilson’s Game
There’s been only one WNBA star outplaying Caitlin Clark since the Olympic break, and her name is A’ja Wilson.
The Las Vegas Aces center has been enjoying one of the best individual seasons ever witnessed in WNBA history with a league-leading 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, not to mention she ranks first in blocks (2.7) and second in steals (1.9). Wilson, a two-time league champion, is coming off a triumphant Olympic campaign in which she helped Team USA clinch a historic eighth straight gold medal in the 2024 Paris Games.
Wilson’s dominant play this year has left everyone starstruck, including Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.
Clark was asked about Wilson’s historic numbers and used the perfect word to describe the six-time All-Star.
“You watch her and it’s just unguardable,” Clark said. “There’s nothing anybody can do to stop it. She’s just that dominant, whether it’s her mid-range game, she can put it on the floor, she’s just so athletic, but also she affects the game on both ends."
"Like, she’s a really great defensive player, great rim protector, just so athletic. And obviously she’s been able to shoot the three pretty well this year too. It’s fun to watch. “Everybody in the league knows you can’t guard it, you basically just live with what she’s going to do to you every single night."
"You contain it as best you can.”
Nothing but admiration from one future MVP to a soon-to-be three-time one.
The Fever (19-17) will play the Aces (22-13) on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana was blown out in each of their last two matchups against Las Vegas and allowed Wilson to drop a total of 57 points across both games.