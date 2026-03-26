Caitlin Clark the Photographer Was the Focus of Many Photographs at Pacers-Lakers Game

Caitlin Clark can do it all, and now there is finally photographic evidence proving it. Clark was literally sitting on the floor for Wednesday night's game between the Lakers and Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Her seat was monogrammed and in very good company. And just like every other time she is involved in a basketball game, she took a lot of shots.

Clark started her evening by struggling to open her special new chair and then took some pictures of Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancée, Jade Jones. Then Clark set her chair up right in front of Jones, who was spotted whispering into Clark's ear while she was playing photographer. We know this because there are a lot of pictures of Caitlin Clark taking pictures. Getty alone captured 19 images of Clark, the photographer.

Jade Jones and Caitlin Clark talk during the Pacers-Lakers game. | Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Most of the pictures she posted last night were of the Pacers, which makes sense because they didn't invite her to take pictures of Bronny posterizing the home team. However, there is probably a picture of LeBron James yelling at the officials after he was called for a foul when Pascal Siakam landed on him after he dove on the floor for a loose ball.

Yet the best picture of the night wasn't taken by Clark at all. And more surprisingly, it really wasn't totally taken of Clark, either.

Before the game began, the Fever posted this image of cameras focusing on Clark.

So it's a photograph of photographers photographing another photographer taking a photograph. You almost wonder what it would have looked like if she had in turn taken a photograph of the photographers, but maybe it's a good thing we didn't end up in some sort of infinity mirror of Caitlin Clark photographs. That's the kind of thing that can really weigh on the spacetime continuum.

Since the WNBA and the union was able to work out a deal that will allow the 2026 season to start on time, Clark is now going to miss out on the most profitable season for any photographer—wedding season.

How much do you think a couple from Indiana would be willing to spend to hire Caitlin Clark to photograph their big day? It's not supermax money, but it's at least what the league minimum was under the previous CBA. Especially when the five-star business review ratings start pouring in. Just look at this satisfied couple:

See turned out good for having no flash and zoomed in pic.twitter.com/sQkolyoU29 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) March 26, 2026

Apparently this was one of the more difficult shots she took last night. She should have no problem with whatever uplighting packages are available at your venue.

Caitlin learning in real time the struggle of taking a close-up photo when you’re using a 70-200 lens pic.twitter.com/1jObh1vv85 — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) March 25, 2026

As for Clark's other job, her next organized game will be the first game of the preseason when the Fever visit the Liberty on April 25. Then she'll be back on the same floor she was photographing last night on Saturday, May 9 as the Fever host the Dallas Wings. It will be the first of three regular-season meetings between Clark and her Team USA backcourt-mate Paige Bueckers.

Let's hope that Clark is able to stay healthy this season. Otherwise the photography business might actually become a reality.

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