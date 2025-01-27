Caitlin Clark Shared What She Loved the Most About Watching Chiefs With Taylor Swift
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has mostly stayed out of the spotlight this WNBA offseason—until one January weekend when she was seen enjoying a Kansas City Chiefs game in a private suite with Taylor Swift.
News of Clark’s attendance at Arrowhead during the Chiefs’ 23-14 divisional round win over the Houston Texans traveled fast, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes even giving her a sweet shout-out for showing up to the game.
It marked Clark’s first Chiefs game this season after she was personally invited by Swift herself last year. Clark, who has long supported Kansas City, is also a well-known fan of Swift’s and humorously sang one of the pop star’s songs in a resurfaced viral video from her days at Iowa.
Clark recently opened up about sitting next to Swift at the Chiefs playoff game and noted how nice it was to be “normal” for a day.
“It’s just a good reminder of people in our position like, we’re very normal,” Clark told Iowa Hawkeyes insider David Eickholt. “Sometimes our lives aren’t normal but we’re very normal people and we enjoy doing fun things too, we enjoy watching sports, we enjoy hanging out with our friends and things like that. It just puts a great perspective on life and where you’re at in your career.”
“It’s just cute to see how excited she is for the Chiefs,” continued Clark. “And getting to share that like, ‘Oh my god, I love this.’ Like, she loves the Chiefs as much as me.”
Clark found time in her busy schedule to see Swift perform at an Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis last November and has since had nothing but great things to say about her interactions with the pop star.
However, chances are she’ll be in the gym practicing with new Fever coach Stephanie White for Year 2 in the W when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.