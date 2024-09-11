SI

Caitlin Clark Liked Taylor Swift’s Instagram Post Endorsing Kamala Harris for President

The pop star made the announcement shortly after Tuesday night's presidential debate.

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a win over the Dream.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a win over the Dream. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Kamala Harris's campaign for president got a huge endorsement just moments after Tuesday night's debate ended when pop star Taylor Swift announced on Instagram that she would be voting for Harris and that she will be helping in preparing her fans to vote in the upcoming election.

Here is part of Swift's message:

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

It didn't take long for fans to notice that Caitlin Clark, who has been tearing up the WNBA in her rookie season, liked Swift's post:

Here's Swift's complete post:

Clark and the Fever are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces.

More From Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA