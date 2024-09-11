Caitlin Clark Liked Taylor Swift’s Instagram Post Endorsing Kamala Harris for President
Kamala Harris's campaign for president got a huge endorsement just moments after Tuesday night's debate ended when pop star Taylor Swift announced on Instagram that she would be voting for Harris and that she will be helping in preparing her fans to vote in the upcoming election.
Here is part of Swift's message:
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."
It didn't take long for fans to notice that Caitlin Clark, who has been tearing up the WNBA in her rookie season, liked Swift's post:
Here's Swift's complete post:
Clark and the Fever are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces.