Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark Trolling Kelsey Plum During WNBA Three-Point Contest
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark wasn't going to let her groin injury stop her from doing what she does best: Being a total menace on the sidelines.
During Friday night's WNBA three-point contest in Indianapolis, Clark, who bowed out of the contest due to injury, was seen cheering on her replacement and fellow teammate Lexie Hull ahead of the marquee event. As the three-point contest participants walked out onto the court, Clark stood nearby shamelessly waving Hull's No. 10 Fever shirt in their faces.
Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray more or less ignored Clark, but Kelsey Plum stopped for a second and appeared to smile at Clark's attempt to psych her out. The two then shared a sweet embrace before Plum joined the other participants for the contest.
Check out that great moment below:
Plum has made her feelings clear on seeing Indiana Fever apparel at WNBA games, but this didn't seem to bother her too much. In the end, it's all love between the Los Angeles Sparks vet and Clark, who clearly hold a great deal of respect for one another.
Plum and Hull scored 22 and 20 points respectively and got knocked out in the first round of the contest. Ionescu took home the three-point title with a strong second round score of 30 points—though short of her 37-point record—to defeat the reigning champion in Gray.