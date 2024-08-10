Caitlin Clark Addresses What It's Been Like Watching USA Basketball Play in Olympics
Because of her absence from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has fallen out of the news cycle a bit. The rookie sensation hasn't played in any kind of competitive basketball game since scoring four points in the WNBA All-Star Game on July 20—and won't until the Fever's next game Friday against the Phoenix Mercury.
However, that doesn't mean Clark has been ignoring the goings-on in the City of Light. Appearing on Saturday's YES Network broadcast of the New York Yankees' game against the Texas Rangers, she addressed both the women's and men's national team's performances.
"I watch (the Olympics), and I just love international basketball," she said. "You watch the men, it's very different from how the NBA is played. It's very different from the WNBA... (missing the Olympics) gives you something to work for."
Clark's omission from the United States Olympic team caused controversy—especially as her play improved following the roster's announcement.
"That team is so talented. I think the USA, on the women's side, is just so dominant," Clark said. "They play tomorrow [Sunday] for the gold medal, and I really don't see them having any trouble winning... it's definitely something to work for in 2028."
Asked by the Yankees' commentary team about the men's dramatic 95–91 semifinal win over Serbia Thursday, Clark expressed confidence in them as well.
"I knew they were gonna come back and win," Clark said. "LeBron (James) was never losing that game. Steph Curry was unreal in that game. ... I don't think they're gonna have any problem with France."