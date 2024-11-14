Caitlin Clark's Agent Says Fever Star's Value Rivals Three Legendary Athletes
The Caitlin Clark effect was on full display at the Indiana Fever guard’s outing at an LPGA event this past week, when Clark was mobbed by fans for autographs and even had professional golfers asking for pictures.
Seeing pro players from a wholly different sport welcome Clark with open arms only speaks to the 22-year-old’s impact after just one year in the WNBA. Clark was already making headlines during her college hooping days with the Iowa Hawkeyes, but she soared to a much higher level of fame for her exciting and dynamic play on the court in her historic rookie season with the Fever.
Clark’s agent, Erin Kane of Excel Sports, recently offered a preview of the WNBA star’s future as a bona fide global phenomenon, comparing Clark to other trailblazing female sports icons such as Serena Williams and Simone Biles.
“As far as clients like Caitlin, she’s one of one. And so it really is just about setting the market,” Kane said. “There’s a handful of players that have ignited this level of excitement by being incredible at what they do, but also it’s how they do it. It’s Serena Williams, or the iconic athletes (like) Simone Biles, especially when it’s women. And Caitlin’s one of those. It’s like how she plays the game really captured the attention of a much, much broader fanbase, and so when you’re going to market, those are the comps you’re thinking of—a Serena or Simone or Tiger Woods, who changed golf, because she’s changing women’s basketball."
Kane also represents several other WNBA stars including Napheesa Collier and Arike Ogunbowale. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Clark is her most marketable client so far, as it seems anywhere Clark goes, eyes will follow.