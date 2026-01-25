Dominique Malonga Dunks for Breeze During Unrivaled Game
Storm and Breeze center Dominique Malonga’s formidable vertical leap has long preceded her. The six-foot-six French international dunked in a club game in Switzerland in Oct. 2024, making headlines across the women’s basketball world.
On Saturday, she did it again on the other side of the pond. With the Breeze leading the Lunar Owls 14–10 in the first quarter of Unrivaled three-on-three action, Malonga took a pass from forward Rickea Jackson and slammed it home to wild cheers from the fans in Miami.
Malonga, 20, is averaging 15.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in Unrivaled. In her first WNBA season, she averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds assists per game with Seattle.
After being picked second in the 2025 draft out of ASVEL Féminin in France, Malonga floored the Storm by dunking in her first practice with the team.
"I love it because everybody's hyped," Malonga said of her dunking abilities. "I'm hyped and I feel like it's going to give me a lot of energy to put on the court after. It's a great feeling."
The first player ever to dunk in a WNBA game was Hall of Fame Sparks center Lisa Leslie, who did so in the summer of 2002.
Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .