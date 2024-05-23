Drake, Raptors Icons Gather to Ring In Toronto WNBA Expansion Franchise
After nearly three decades, the WNBA is set to cross national borders.
A Toronto-based WNBA team will begin play in 2026, the league announced Thursday morning in the Ontarian capital. On hand for the announcement were Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario premier Doug Ford, and Toronto mayor Olivia Chow—as well as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and musician Drake.
The WNBA, in fact, posted video to social media of Drake hanging out with Philadelphia 76ers (and former Raptors) guard Kyle Lowry and Toronto team president Masai Ujiri to commemorate the occasion.
"It helps us reach new audiences and bring in new partners," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said before the announcement. "The thing I love about going to another country is that the young girls and boys get to see professional basketball for women is important, too."
The unnamed Toronto team will play at the century-old Coca-Cola Coliseum, the home of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
Larry Tanenbaum, the Toronto businessman who spearheaded the team's inception, suggested the team will not limit its reach to Ontario—with Vancouver and Montreal in play to host its games as well.