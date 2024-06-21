SI

Erica Wheeler Gifted Fever Teammates Sweet Team-Themed Jewelry

The point guard got her teammates some slick bling.

Liam McKeone

Erica Wheeler and Christie Sides of the Indiana Fever pose for a picture, courtesy of the Indiana Fever X account
Erica Wheeler and Christie Sides of the Indiana Fever pose for a picture, courtesy of the Indiana Fever X account /
In this story:

On Wednesday night, the Indiana Fever enjoyed one of their few wins in the early going of the season, defeating the Washington Mystics, 88-81. The following day, the roster enjoyed an awesome gift from veteran point guard Erica Wheeler.

After practice on Thursday, the team headed back to the locker room, where Wheeler laid out a bunch of Fever-themed jewelry she gifted her teammates. It's some slick bling. Even coach Christine Sides got in on the fun, posing for a picture with Wheeler.

What a cool scene.

Wheeler is averaging 17.3 minutes per game with the Fever this year, putting up 4.1 points and 2.5 assists per contest. Not exactly overwhelming production, but Indiana brought her to town for stuff like this— to be a positive veteran presence on an otherwise very young team still learning how to get along and win. Plus, with the 15th-highest salary in the W, she can afford to spoil her younger teammates like this.

Chemistry is building with the Fever.

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a Senior Writer for the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. In addition to his role as a writer, he collaborates with other teams across Minute Media to help define his team’s content strategy. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in 2024, Liam worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, Liam is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books, and video games. Liam has been a member of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) since 2020.

Home/WNBA