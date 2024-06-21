Erica Wheeler Gifted Fever Teammates Sweet Team-Themed Jewelry
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Fever enjoyed one of their few wins in the early going of the season, defeating the Washington Mystics, 88-81. The following day, the roster enjoyed an awesome gift from veteran point guard Erica Wheeler.
After practice on Thursday, the team headed back to the locker room, where Wheeler laid out a bunch of Fever-themed jewelry she gifted her teammates. It's some slick bling. Even coach Christine Sides got in on the fun, posing for a picture with Wheeler.
What a cool scene.
Wheeler is averaging 17.3 minutes per game with the Fever this year, putting up 4.1 points and 2.5 assists per contest. Not exactly overwhelming production, but Indiana brought her to town for stuff like this— to be a positive veteran presence on an otherwise very young team still learning how to get along and win. Plus, with the 15th-highest salary in the W, she can afford to spoil her younger teammates like this.
Chemistry is building with the Fever.